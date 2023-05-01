Seaweed blob stretching from West Africa to Gulf of Mexico reaches FL beaches
A 13 million tons of floating seaweed are drifting in the Atlantic and has started to reach Florida's coast. CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago reports from Key West, Florida, as the smelly seaweed variety, Sargassum, begins to pile on the beaches.
02:54 - Source: CNN
Seaweed blob stretching from West Africa to Gulf of Mexico reaches FL beaches
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
