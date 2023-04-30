RFK Jr. says he's against people playing in women's sports who are 'biologically male'
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discusses whether it's fair for transgender athletes to participate in women's sports.
00:30 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 18 videos
RFK Jr. says he's against people playing in women's sports who are 'biologically male'
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Suspect at large after five people fatally shot 'execution style' in Texas
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why political scientist says DeSantis should delay expected 2024 campaign launch
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter: What soaring Taylor Swift ticket prices tell us about the economy
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Republican lawmaker explains why he thinks federal laws won't fix US gun violence
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Thomas Friedman: 'This is code red'
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Camilla is a better match for Charles than Diana, according to royal experts
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Barren lands show impact of Spain's record-breaking heat
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Abortion bans failed in these conservative states by just 1 vote
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
'His people skills are very, very bad': Hear what Billionaire GOP donor thinks about DeSantis
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is what you can expect to see at King Charles III's coronation
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Could use of force by police officers be prevented by AI program?
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brain infections in kids are rising in this state and doctors aren't sure why
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Put your head down and just keep going': Griner gets emotional in first news conference since Russian prison release
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what US general said that was 'pretty incredible' about Russia's military
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
New revelations show a history of past sexist comments from Tucker Carlson
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Students protest controversial speakers on college campuses
06:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman forced to leave her forever home or 'walk to your death' she says
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN