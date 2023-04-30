animation children bernal dnt thumb vpx
Elementary students create animations to highlight social justice issues
A program in California provides a way for students to share their thoughts on national and global issues such as racism, gun violence and world hunger. CNN national correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
02:46 - Source: CNN
