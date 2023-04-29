Sheriff gives update on Texas mass shooting that started with a noise complaint
Five people were fatally shot, including an 8-year-old, in a Cleveland, Texas, home after a rampage that started with a noise complaint, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office. CNN's Ryan Young reports.
02:22 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 15 videos
Sheriff gives update on Texas mass shooting that started with a noise complaint
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Abortion bans failed in these conservative states by just 1 vote
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brain infections in kids are rising in this state and doctors aren't sure why
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Could use of force by police officers be prevented by AI program?
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
New revelations show a history of past sexist comments from Tucker Carlson
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Students protest controversial speakers on college campuses
06:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman forced to leave her forever home or 'walk to your death' she says
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former city official attacked homeless person with bear spray prior to metal pipe attack, public defender says
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
This country will soon become the world's most populated
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Trump official reacts to Carlson's video message since departure
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley takes aim at Biden's age for second term
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
See elite Russian fighter jet on fire after blowing up mid-flight
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Donald Trump accuser said in court
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I nearly died on their watch': Woman calls out absent Senators Cruz and Cornyn at abortion hearing
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general explains what the "battlefield math" reveals about Russian forces
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN