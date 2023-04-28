Former city official attacked homeless person with bear spray prior to metal pipe attack, public defender says
The public defender representing the suspect accused of using a metal pipe to attack San Francisco Fire Department Commissioner Don Carmignani claims her client was not the aggressor in the incident, but rather was protecting himself after Carmignani attacked him with bear spray. CNN's Veronica Miracle reports.
