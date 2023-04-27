'Put your head down and just keep going': Griner gets emotional in first news conference since Russian prison release
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner gives her first news conference since being released from a Russian prison.
01:25 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 18 videos
'Put your head down and just keep going': Griner gets emotional in first news conference since Russian prison release
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Trump official reacts to Carlson's video message since departure
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley takes aim at Biden's age for second term
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
See elite Russian fighter jet on fire after blowing up mid-flight
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Donald Trump accuser said in court
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I nearly died on their watch': Woman calls out absent Senators Cruz and Cornyn at abortion hearing
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general explains what the "battlefield math" reveals about Russian forces
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what happened to Fox News' ratings without Tucker Carlson
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian soldier stops to admire sunset in the middle of firefight
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment a Moscow court silenced a Putin critic
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
How a symbol of goodwill turned into outrage
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from trans Missourians scrambling for gender-affirming care ahead of ban
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Uber Eats driver dismembered making delivery
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
This school teaches African American history course rejected by DeSantis
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Crime-fighting laws pushed by majority GOP, White lawmkers single out Black-majority city, NAACP alleges
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Kardashian says this is what made Trump 'open up his heart'
01:37
Now playing- Source: Time
See how top Russian official reacted to Tucker Carlson's departure
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
See iconic moments from Harry Belafonte's trailblazing career
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN