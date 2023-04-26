01 oscar solis florida mugshot
Uber Eats driver dismembered making delivery
Randall William Cooke was killed while delivering food as an Uber Eats driver in Pasco County, Florida. Oscar Solis, a resident of the home where the driver made his final stop, was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder. CNN's Carlos Suarez has the story. CNN was not able to determine if Solis has legal representation.
02:16 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
01 oscar solis florida mugshot
Uber Eats driver dismembered making delivery
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mississippi jimenez dnt
Crime-fighting laws pushed by majority GOP, White lawmkers single out Black-majority city, NAACP alleges
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump SPLIT
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says E. Jean Carroll's case is 'quite strong'
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carlson lavrov split vpx
See how top Russian official reacted to Tucker Carlson's departure
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 12: Actor and singer Harry Belafonte attends the 'Sing Your Song' Photocall during day three of the 61st Berlin International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt on February 12, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
See iconic moments from Harry Belafonte's trailblazing career
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former US President Donald Trump.
Gov. DeSantis reacts to Trump's growing lead in polls
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tamika palmer cnntm
'I'm scared for the people of Carroll County': Breonna Taylor's mom reacts to former cop being hired as deputy
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RNC AI images
RNC responds to Biden's reelection bid with AI-generated ad
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leon Panetta vpx
Ex-CIA chief calls Sudan a 'rapidly deteriorating' situation
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
See how Fox announced Tucker Carlson's departure on air
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Television anchor Don Lemon arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on December 6, 2022.
Don Lemon and CNN part ways
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michael chitwood
'Cowardly scumbags': Sheriff sounds off on extremist group in his county
05:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A mugshot of Kim Potter was taken last week at the facility prior to her release, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
This is what Daunte Wright's mother told CNN about Kim Potter's release
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
andrew toles los angeles dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers player hasn't played since 2018. He just got his contract renewed
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nancy Mace
GOP lawmaker explains why she's not ready to vote for McCarthy's debt limit bill
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spider marks thumb 04.23.2023 vpx
'Incredibly well planned': Retired Maj. Gen. reacts to evacuation of US personnel from Sudan
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
len goodman dwts
Former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge dead at 78
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN