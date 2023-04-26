Uber Eats driver dismembered making delivery
Randall William Cooke was killed while delivering food as an Uber Eats driver in Pasco County, Florida. Oscar Solis, a resident of the home where the driver made his final stop, was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder. CNN's Carlos Suarez has the story. CNN was not able to determine if Solis has legal representation.
02:16 - Source: CNN
