'I'm scared for the people of Carroll County': Breonna Taylor's mom reacts to former cop being hired as deputy
Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the hiring of Myles Cosgrove by a sheriff's office in the same state, despite being one of the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor.
03:04 - Source: CNN
