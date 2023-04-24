Tamika Palmer
Hear Breonna Taylor's mom react to hiring of Louisville officer who shot her daughter
The Lead
Myles Cosgrove, one of the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor, has been hired by a sheriff's office in the same state. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
03:02 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Tamika Palmer
Hear Breonna Taylor's mom react to hiring of Louisville officer who shot her daughter
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Television anchor Don Lemon arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on December 6, 2022.
Don Lemon and CNN part ways
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
See how Fox announced Tucker Carlson's departure on air
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michael chitwood
'Cowardly scumbags': Sheriff sounds off on extremist group in his county
05:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A mugshot of Kim Potter was taken last week at the facility prior to her release, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
This is what Daunte Wright's mother told CNN about Kim Potter's release
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
andrew toles los angeles dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers player hasn't played since 2018. He just got his contract renewed
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nancy Mace
GOP lawmaker explains why she's not ready to vote for McCarthy's debt limit bill
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spider marks thumb 04.23.2023 vpx
'Incredibly well planned': Retired Maj. Gen. reacts to evacuation of US personnel from Sudan
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
len goodman dwts
Former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge dead at 78
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
reports of gunfire basketball game texas thumb vpx
Video shows chaotic moments after reports of gunfire at basketball tournament
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
senator lindsey graham ISO sotu 0423
'Quit covering for these guys': See tense exchange between Graham and Bash over abortion
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A dragon caught fire Disneyland park Saturday evening during the final show of Fantasmic Disneyland Officials told CNN in a statement.
Video shows Disney dragon catching fire during 'Fantasmic' show
00:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Charlotte American Airlines fire SCREENGRAB
Video shows flames shooting from wing of airliner while on runway
01:45
Now playing
- Source: WSOC
american airlines bird engine flame
A jogger overheard a plane in the sky. See what happened next
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Whole Story Unscrew Planet Carbon Godzilla 1
Beware the carbon 'Godzilla' destroying the planet
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Karen Friedman Agnifilo vpx
'This is a little bit of a surprise': CNN legal analyst on Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN