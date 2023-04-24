Hear Breonna Taylor's mom react to hiring of Louisville officer who shot her daughter
Myles Cosgrove, one of the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor, has been hired by a sheriff's office in the same state. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
03:02 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Hear Breonna Taylor's mom react to hiring of Louisville officer who shot her daughter
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Don Lemon and CNN part ways
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Fox announced Tucker Carlson's departure on air
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Cowardly scumbags': Sheriff sounds off on extremist group in his county
05:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is what Daunte Wright's mother told CNN about Kim Potter's release
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Los Angeles Dodgers player hasn't played since 2018. He just got his contract renewed
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmaker explains why she's not ready to vote for McCarthy's debt limit bill
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Incredibly well planned': Retired Maj. Gen. reacts to evacuation of US personnel from Sudan
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge dead at 78
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows chaotic moments after reports of gunfire at basketball tournament
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Quit covering for these guys': See tense exchange between Graham and Bash over abortion
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Disney dragon catching fire during 'Fantasmic' show
00:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows flames shooting from wing of airliner while on runway
01:45
Now playing- Source: WSOC
A jogger overheard a plane in the sky. See what happened next
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Beware the carbon 'Godzilla' destroying the planet
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is a little bit of a surprise': CNN legal analyst on Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN