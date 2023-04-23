Videos capture moment houses slide off a cliff
Two empty homes overlooking a canyon slid off their foundations in Draper, Utah, prompting the evacuations of two adjacent residences, officials say. CNN affiliate KSL has more.
02:02 - Source: KSL
Latest Videos 16 videos
Videos capture moment houses slide off a cliff
02:02
Now playing- Source: KSL
'This is a little bit of a surprise': CNN legal analyst on Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ret. colonel explains why evacuating Americans from Sudan is so complicated
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how 'Trump obsessed' ex-prosecutor became Republican's star witness
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fake song featuring AI of Drake and The Weeknd goes viral. Here's why that's a problem
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Background checks for gun sales rising in the US
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
The legacy of Stephen Lawrence's murder, 30 years later
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former gun industry executive: I saw with 'my own eyes' how NRA 'radicalized' gun debate
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Florida condo resident speaks out after evacuation order
01:26
Now playing- Source: WPLG
Hear what Fox News viewers think about the Dominion settlement
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Security camera captures moment bus driver brakes hard to teach kids a lesson
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Supreme Court analyst explains what justices' public dissent say about state of the Court
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from transgender Montana lawmaker silenced by GOP colleagues
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
See CNN anchors' emotional tour in a Nazi death camp
05:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese banking scandal victim says China is treating them like criminals
05:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man who reportedly shot 6-year-old and her parents is arrested
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN