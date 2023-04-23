american airlines bird engine flame
A jogger overheard a plane in the sky. See what happened next
An American Airlines plane was forced to return to the airport in Columbus, Ohio, after a possible bird strike may have sparked an engine fire. CNN's Polo Sandoval has the latest.
