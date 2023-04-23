Video shows flames shooting from wing of airliner while on runway
An American Airlines flight leaving from Charlotte-Douglas International airport bound for Dallas-Fort Worth safely returned to the gate after flames were seen shooting out from the wing of the plane. WSOC's Erika Jackson reports.
01:45 - Source: WSOC
