A nation rocked by gun violence goes on a firearms shopping spree
Background checks for gun sales rising in the US
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Miguel Marquez speaks to new gun owners as firearm sales surge across the country.
02:36
02:36
south florida condo resident
Florida condo resident speaks out after evacuation order
Fox News Viewers Camerota SCREENGRAB
Hear what Fox News viewers think about the Dominion settlement
CO bus driver
Security camera captures moment bus driver brakes hard to teach kids a lesson
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court (front row L-R) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (back row L-R) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
CNN Supreme Court analyst explains what justices' public dissent say about state of the Court
zephyr
Hear from transgender Montana lawmaker silenced by GOP colleagues
Dana + Wolf
See CNN anchors' emotional tour in a Nazi death camp
china banking crisis wang vpx
Chinese banking scandal victim says China is treating them like criminals
Gaston County Police, along with assistance from multiple local law enforcement agencies is searching for a 24-year-old man following a shooting Tuesday night. Police are searching for Robert Louis Singletary, who is suspected of shooting two people in the 4700 block of Grier Street south of the Gastonia city limits. Two people were shot and transported to Caromont Medical Center. One was in serious condition and the other in stable condition. Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill asked the community in the immediate area surrounding the neighborhood to stay indoors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. Singletary was last seen with a gun, and should be considered armed and dangerous. Singletary is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, weighing approximately 223 pounds.
Man who reportedly shot 6-year-old and her parents is arrested
mike lindell robert zeildman split
Man who debunked MyPillow CEO's bogus election claims explains why it was so easy
Judge Kacsmaryk vpx
Hear what judge who suspended abortion pill said in undisclosed radio interviews
closeup view of il76 at al jufra airbase_16april2023
Exclusive: How Russia's Wagner Group is influencing the conflict in Sudan
Martin Baldwin split vpx
CNN legal expert weighs in on why prosecutors would drop charges against Alec Baldwin
wsoc girl shot
'Why did you shoot my daddy and me': 6-year-old wants answer after being shot
Klint Ludwig Andrew Lester Split
Grandson of Ralph Yarl's shooter says he was into 'weird, random, racist things'
This image released by ANSAR ALLAH HOUTHI MEDIA OFFICE, shows the aftermath of a deadly stampede in Sanna, Yemen Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Merchants give money to the poor, at least 78 killed in stampede
