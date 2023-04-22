'We were raining babies!': Wildlife center rescues over 500 orphaned baby animals
The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, California, has become home to over 500 orphaned baby animals within a two-week span. CNN affiliates KCBS and KCAL have more on this story.
01:47 - Source: KCBS/KCAL
