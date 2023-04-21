Gaston County Police, along with assistance from multiple local law enforcement agencies is searching for a 24-year-old man following a shooting Tuesday night. Police are searching for Robert Louis Singletary, who is suspected of shooting two people in the 4700 block of Grier Street south of the Gastonia city limits. Two people were shot and transported to Caromont Medical Center. One was in serious condition and the other in stable condition. Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill asked the community in the immediate area surrounding the neighborhood to stay indoors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. Singletary was last seen with a gun, and should be considered armed and dangerous. Singletary is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, weighing approximately 223 pounds.
