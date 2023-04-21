CO bus driver
Security camera captures moment bus driver brakes hard to teach kids a lesson
A school bus driver in Colorado has been charged with 30 counts of child abuse after slamming on the brakes to teach the children on the bus a lesson.
01:02 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
CO bus driver
Security camera captures moment bus driver brakes hard to teach kids a lesson
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Crybaby Plane Rant 1
Passenger has mid-air meltdown over crying baby
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jamaal bowman and byron donalds split
Watch GOP and Democrat congressmen go head-to-head on the use of guns following string of shootings
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
declassified UAP senate committee
Pentagon Director reveals new UFO footage of unidentified flying object
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Mifepristone op ed orig thumb 3
He created the abortion pill in the 1980s. Hear what surprises him most about current debate
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tacos come in many regional variations. You may know the version made with beef called birria that's all the rage in the US. Eva Longoria traveled to Mexico's western state of Jalisco to try what most believe is the original birria.
This dish is a spicy food lover's dream
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fox dominion thumb
'Damn it, I want my trial!' See late night hosts react to Fox News' settlement
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Memphis Grease Burger 1
See the 100-year-old secret ingredient in these 'world famous' burgers
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pizza Delivery Guy Trips Perp Split
See pizza delivery guy take out suspect fleeing police
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeremy renner snowplow body cam
Newly released video shows scene of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Oppenheimer comes face-to-face with a bear outside his Asheville home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
See moment lounging man is startled by trespassing bear
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arnold Schwarzenegger moos 0413 2
Actor spotted a problem in his neighborhood. See what he did next
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rainn wilson plane the office lon orig na
'The Office' star catches seatmate watching the series. See his reaction.
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A rat is spotted outside New York City Housing Authority housing at the Farragut Houses in Brooklyn, New York.
NYC just filled it's 'rat czar' position. The salary? $155K a year
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elephant peels own banana moos
Elephant at zoo wows researchers with self-taught trick
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN