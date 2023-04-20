Grandson of Ralph Yarl's shooter says he was into 'weird, random, racist things'
14-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot twice when he rang the wrong doorbell trying to pick up his little brothers. 84-year-old Andrew Lester pleaded not guilty to the shooting. Klint Ludwig, Lester's grandson, speaks to CNN's Don Lemon about the incident.
03:45 - Source: CNN
