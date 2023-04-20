She was killed for getting in the wrong driveway. Her father speaks out
The father of Kaylin Gillis, the 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed after she and three others accidentally turned into the wrong driveway, spoke to reporters demanding justice following the bail hearing of the man who allegedly shot his daughter. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.
02:40 - Source: CNN
