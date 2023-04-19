CNN correspondent opens up about the perils he faces as a Black journalist
The shooting of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager who authorities say was shot by an 84-year-old White homeowner after going to the wrong house, prompted CNN Correspondent Omar Jimenez to reveal the safety precautions he takes as a Black journalist.
01:48 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
CNN correspondent opens up about the perils he faces as a Black journalist
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor asks Dominion lawyer: Was Fox lawsuit about money or truth?
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Putin and Zelensky visited the war zone in Ukraine
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of parking garage collapse
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what the 'adultification' of Black children is in America
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Homeowner charged for shooting and killing woman who pulled into wrong driveway
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Oklahoma officials' racist remarks caught on tape
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's been a very rough week': Fox News host makes surprising admission
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'A major part of Ralph died': Aunt of teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell speaks out
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian child speaks out after returning home following alleged deportation by Russia
05:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Eyewitness describes what he saw at Dadeville shooting
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Eyewitnesses say hospital was directly targeted amid Sudan violence
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin critic jailed for 25 years after publicly criticizing Ukraine war
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Executive gives new details on paper mill linked to deadly fungus
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis floats building state prison near Disney
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
What we know about the Dadeville shooting
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN