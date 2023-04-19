vigil cheerleader
Cheerleader shot at in parking lot speaks at vigil for friend in critical condition
Authorities have arrested a man they say shot two teenage cheerleaders after mistaking the suspect's vehicle as their own in a supermarket parking lot in Texas. This is at least the third incident within one week in which young people who'd made an apparent mistake were met with gunfire.
03:05 - Source: CNN
