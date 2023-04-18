Kevin Monahan, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Homeowner charged for shooting and killing woman who pulled into wrong driveway
A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed after she and three others accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend's house in rural upstate New York, authorities said. CNN correspondent Brynn Gingras reports.
02:11 - Source: CNN
ukrainian child npw 041723
Ukrainian child speaks out after returning home following alleged deportation by Russia
05:26
- Source: CNN
Philstavious Dowdell, Keke Smith and Marsiah Collins
Eyewitness describes what he saw at Dadeville shooting
02:43
- Source: CNN
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport as a fire burns, in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Eyewitnesses say hospital was directly targeted amid Sudan violence
03:37
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Kara-Murza
Putin critic jailed for 25 years after publicly criticizing Ukraine war
02:54
- Source: CNN
brian peterson
Executive gives new details on paper mill linked to deadly fungus
04:33
- Source: CNN
DeSantis vpx
DeSantis floats building state prison near Disney
01:38
- Source: CNN
DADEVILLE, AL - APRIL 16: Mourners attend a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Dadeville following last night's mass shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on April 16, 2023 in Dadeville, Alabama. At least four people were shot and killed at a teenager's birthday party, with as many as 20 injured, according to published reports. The reports say one of the victims was a Dadeville football player bound for Jacksonville State University in state. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
What we know about the Dadeville shooting
02:19
- Source: CNN
aunt ralph yarl
Family of teen shot after going to wrong house speaks out
01:57
- Source: KSHB
indian lawmaker shot vpx
Video shows moment right before former Indian lawmaker was killed on live TV
01:27
- Source: CNN
kansas city police chief
Police chief recognizes 'racial component' in shooting of Black 16-year-old
02:31
- Source: CNN
trump pence split 111122 vpx
See how Donald Trump reacted to Pence being booed at NRA convention
02:04
- Source: CNN
New Mexico Farmington police shooting
Video shows officers shooting, killing man after responding to wrong home
02:48
- Source: CNN
harris speech 04142023 abortion vpx
'Don't fall for the okey-doke': Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
01:42
- Source: CNN
Whitney Mitchell
Hear fiancée of killed BLM protester recall moment of loved one's death
03:58
- Source: CNN
Sciutto NATO pkg vpx
See the moment Russian ships approach NATO task force while CNN aboard
03:09
- Source: CNN