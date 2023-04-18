Newly released video shows scene of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident
Newly released body camera footage shows firefighters and sheriff's deputies rushing to help actor Jeremy Renner after a near-fatal snowplow accident in January. The "Avengers" actor broke more than 30 bones and suffered other severe injuries. CNN's Chloe Melas has more.
02:37 - Source: CNN
