'A major part of Ralph died': Aunt of teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell speaks out
Ralph Yarl, a Black 16-year-old boy, was shot by a White 84-year-old homeowner after mistakenly going to the wrong address to pick up his siblings in Kansas City, Missouri. His aunt, Faith Spoonmore, and attorney Lee Merritt speak to CNN's Don Lemon to provide an update on his condition.
05:06 - Source: CNN
