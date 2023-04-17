What we know about the Dadeville shooting
After a birthday celebration was shattered by a shooting that left four people dead and at least 28 others injured, investigators in Dadeville, Alabama, are working to determine what caused the chaos. CNN national correspondent Isabel Rosales reports.
02:19 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
What we know about the Dadeville shooting
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what police chief said about Dadeville shooting
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Donald Trump reacted to Pence being booed at NRA convention
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows officers shooting, killing man after responding to wrong home
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Don't fall for the okey-doke': Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear fiancée of killed BLM protester recall moment of loved one's death
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Russian ships approach NATO task force while CNN aboard
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how California's recent weather crises brought dead lake back to life
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Yellen thinks a 'soft landing' for US economy is possible
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN intelligence analyst on the meticulous steps taken to apprehend accused Pentagon leaker
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tax Day is almost here. Expect these big changes as you prepare your return
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Family of WSJ reporter 'wrongfully detained' by Russia speaks out
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
New video shows Derek Chauvin use of excessive force years before George Floyd's death
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Michael Cohen thinks about Trump's lawsuit against him
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch moment suspect is arrested in connection with Pentagon leak
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear police announce arrest of suspect in death of Cash App founder
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Giuliani's exchange with Fox host 'extremely relevant' to Dominion case, judge says
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN