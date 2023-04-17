Ralph Yarl's attorney gives update on his condition
Attorney Benjamin Crump gives an update on the condition of his client Ralph Yarl, the Kansas City, Missouri, teen who was shot twice and seriously wounded by a homeowner after he went to the wrong house.
