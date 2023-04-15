Hear fiancée of killed BLM protester recall moment of loved one's death
Whitney Mitchell, fiancée of Garrett Foster, who was killed during a Black Lives Matter rally in July 2020, joins CNN Tonight to discuss what happened the day her fiancé died. She also shares her thoughts on Governor Abbott's request to the Texas pardons board to pardon Daniel Perry, the man convicted of fatally shooting Foster.
03:58 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Hear fiancée of killed BLM protester recall moment of loved one's death
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Russian ships approach NATO task force while CNN aboard
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how California's recent weather crises brought dead lake back to life
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Yellen thinks a 'soft landing' for US economy is possible
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN intelligence analyst on the meticulous steps taken to apprehend accused Pentagon leaker
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tax Day is almost here. Expect these big changes as you prepare your return
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Family of WSJ reporter 'wrongfully detained' by Russia speaks out
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
New video shows Derek Chauvin use of excessive force years before George Floyd's death
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Michael Cohen thinks about Trump's lawsuit against him
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch moment suspect is arrested in connection with Pentagon leak
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear police announce arrest of suspect in death of Cash App founder
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Giuliani's exchange with Fox host 'extremely relevant' to Dominion case, judge says
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Audio obtained by Washington Post claims to be from friend of Pentagon leaker
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man swims in street during historic flooding
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Governor calls for more focus on mental health in wake of mass shooting
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
China may be one step closer to attacking Taiwan
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge plans to appoint Special Master to Dominion, Fox News case. This is why
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN