Whitney Mitchell
Hear fiancée of killed BLM protester recall moment of loved one's death
Whitney Mitchell, fiancée of Garrett Foster, who was killed during a Black Lives Matter rally in July 2020, joins CNN Tonight to discuss what happened the day her fiancé died. She also shares her thoughts on Governor Abbott's request to the Texas pardons board to pardon Daniel Perry, the man convicted of fatally shooting Foster.
03:58 - Source: CNN
