David Oppenheimer comes face-to-face with a bear outside his Asheville home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
A bear wandered into mans backyard. See moment they surprised each other
David Oppenheimer tells CNN's Jim Acosta about the moment he was lounging in his Asheville, North Carolina, backyard when suddenly a black bear appeared out of nowhere.
