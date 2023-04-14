New video shows Derek Chauvin use of excessive force years before George Floyd's death
The city of Minneapolis has reached settlements totaling more than $8.8 million in two civil lawsuits that accuse former police officer Derek Chauvin of using excessive force in two incidents that happened nearly three years before he killed George Floyd during an arrest. CNN's Natasha Chen shares details surrounding newly released footage of the two incidents associated with the lawsuits.
03:48 - Source: CNN
