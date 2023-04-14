New docs show racists comments from Perry amid possible pardon by Texas Gov.
Newly unsealed documents show Army sergeant Daniel Perry, who was convicted of fatally shooting a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally, talked about killing people and shared racist comments on social media. This comes as the Texas pardons board considers a request from Gov. Greg Abbott to pardon Perry. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.
03:15 - Source: CNN
