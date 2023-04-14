ca lake
See how California's recent weather crises brought dead lake back to life
The Lead
CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir takes a look at how climate change is affecting California's central valley, where heavy flooding has changed the landscape of the agriculture-heavy area.
03:46 - Source: CNN
Climate Crisis 16 videos
ca lake
See how California's recent weather crises brought dead lake back to life
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video thumbnail Ed Hawkins warming stripes
Graphic shows all the changes in global temperature since 1850
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
florida blob
A blob twice the width of the US is heading towards Florida's coast
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
antartica bill weir ac360
90% of ice around Antarctica has disappeared in less than a decade
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lake Powell Pipeline would supply water to Utah's Sand Hollow Reservoir, pictured here.
US' fastest-growing metro area is running out of water
04:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
03 Willow Oil Project
'They don't live there': Alaska activists take Willow Project protest to White House
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Coral Seeding 3
See the technique that could help save the Great Barrier Reef
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A bird flys above the beach at Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nevada on Sept. 11, 2022.
As water levels drop at this major lake, bodies begin to appear
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A bird flys above the beach at Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nevada on Sept. 11, 2022.
Glacier larger than Florida is rapidly losing ice. What could happen if it collapses?
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
recycling 1
A lot of your plastic isn't being recycled. CNN found out why
08:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mississippi river drought
Mississippi River drought will impact your grocery bill. Here's how
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gina moseley cave geology c2e spc intl_00003308.png
How the world's northernmost caves could hold answers to climate change
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The light house along Canal Park, a popular tourist destination, guides ships into the harbor
This Midwest city is becoming a safe haven for climate refugees
08:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Genesis Butler
The 15-year-old activist on a mission to help the planet
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marsh climate schools pkg vpx
See how the climate crisis is having an extreme impact on education in the US
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mississippi river underwater levee army corps ricky boyett
Why Army Corps is 'lifting the bottom' of Mississippi River
05:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN