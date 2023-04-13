NYC just filled it's 'rat czar' position. The salary? $155K a year
The search for New York City's first-ever "rat czar" has come to an end. Kathleen Corradi has been hired as the city's director of rodent mitigation, Mayor Eric Adams announced.
01:16 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 17 videos
NYC just filled it's 'rat czar' position. The salary? $155K a year
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elephant at zoo wows researchers with self-taught trick
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
The key ingredient behind the bakery that sells out in 2 hours every weekend
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the world's deepest fish
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
These robotic trash cans were filmed to test human-robotic interactions. Watch what happened
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Moose falls through ice. See what happens next
02:01
Now playing- Source: KTUU
'SNL' spoofs Dana Bash during Trump indictment coverage. See her reaction
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Husband celebrates 10 years of chasing his wife with live lobster
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'SNL' imagines former President Trump at the Last Supper
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
See CNN co-anchors absolutely lose it over John Berman's report
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Orangutans don't wear shirts': See how a mom taught an ape to nurse
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See this moose on the loose in an Alaskan hospital
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jeremy Renner speaks out about recovery from near-death experience
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Hugh Jackman's warning after health scare in new video
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kid Rock shoots cases of Bud Light in response to transgender activist's post
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Hear Trump supporters react to him facing 34 felony counts
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN