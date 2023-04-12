Hear 911 audio from Louisville bank shooter's mother
The mother of the shooter who killed five people at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, called 911 after hearing secondhand that her son had a gun and was heading toward the bank. CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reports.
01:32
