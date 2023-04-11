Killed BLM protester's family reacts to Texas governor's plans to pardon man responsible
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is launching an investigation upon the Republican governor's request for an expedited probe and pardon recommendation for a US Army sergeant convicted of killing a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020. CNN's Ed Lavandera has the story.
