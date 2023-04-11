CNN reviewed 53 leaked documents from Pentagon. See what was found
The Biden administration is scrambling to assess and contain the fallout from a major leak of classified Pentagon documents that has rattled US officials, members of Congress and key allies in recent days. CNN's Oren Liebermann has more.
02:58 - Source: CNN
