louisville bank shooting bodycam
Bodycam footage shows police's quick response to bank gunman
Police body camera footage shows tense moments at the bank shooting in Louisville between officers and the gunman, which ended with the attacker being fatally shot.
04:44
04:44
Rep. Johnson Lemon split
'I hear racist statements all the time': Lawmaker on Tennessee State House
02:50
swat louisville
See SWAT team raid Louisville gunman's home
02:03
screengrab pentagon leak
CNN reviewed 53 leaked documents from Pentagon. See what was found
02:58
Justin Jones sits with supporters during a Metro Council meeting in Nashville on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Hear ousted lawmaker speak after being reappointed to Tennessee House
01:39
James Clapper TSR vpx
Ex-intelligence chief says Pentagon doc leak isn't as serious as Snowden leaks
02:22
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama touches foreheads with a young boy, who has been blurred by CNN to protect his identity, before addressing a group of students at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Dalai Lama apologizes for video of him kissing boy
03:05
notre dame restoration aerial bitterman
Get an inside look at restoration efforts for Notre Dame four years on
02:35
Scott McLean lebanon israel
See aftermath of Israel's strikes in Lebanon
02:41
clarence thomas aoc split
Clarence Thomas defends lavish vacations. Hear AOC's response
02:47
One person has died and "nearly one dozen" people were injured after a 13-year-old crashed into two other vehicles while leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Woodland, California.
13-year-old causes fatal crash after police chase in stolen car
01:24
Former US President Donald Trump attends an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Polls show why banning abortion pills could be a bad move for Republicans
02:17
trump voter focus group
Hear Trump supporters' surprising advice to Trump
00:48
Trump Barr SPLIT 1201
Bill Barr: I think Trump was jerking the government around
01:50
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk at his nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 13, 2017.
Reporter that investigated judge who issued abortion ruling reveals what she found
01:41
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was ambushed by protesters after her "Saving Women's Sports" speech at San Francisco State University on Thursday. The event was about opposing the inclusion of trans women in women's sports. Gaines shared video to Twitter as she was escorted by police at the conclusion of the event.
Ex-NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines posts video of confrontation with protesters
02:14
A Fox News channel sign is seen at the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2018.
Should Fox settle defamation lawsuit? Prominent lawyer weighs in
01:33
