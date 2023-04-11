lobster chase 1 moos 0411
Husband records decade-long prank on his wife
How to claw your way to a happy marriage ... chase your mate with a lobster. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
02:04 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
Husband records decade-long prank on his wife
Orangutan Breastfeeding 101 1
'Orangutans don't wear shirts': See how a mom taught an ape to nurse
01:56
Long Distance Doggy Romance 3
Dog spots friend on video call. His response went viral
02:13
Squirrel Rings Bell 2
Squirrel drives people nuts with its bell ringing
01:44
Miami Drawbridge Climber 3
Florida man stuns onlookers with risky drawbridge stunt
01:46
Softball Catcher Fakeds Out 1
Softball catcher falls for 'the oldest trick in the book'
01:30
Cow Fakes Sleep 1
Cow tries to fake its way out of early wake-up call. See the moment
01:36
Boxers Vs T Rex 3
See pair of boxer dogs go crazy over inflatable T. rex in their backyard
01:50
Mr Pickles Dad 1
'Mr. Pickles,' zoo's 90-year-old tortoise, stuns handlers with an adorable surprise
01:56
Toddler Ruby Viral Smile 2
Cute girl with 'snarly smile' wins over internet
02:12
Tofu License Plate 3
'I'm just a vegan': State rejects man's personalized license plate some see as dirty
01:54
UNC Baby Race 4
Come-from-behind winner in baby race delights crowd
02:17
Candle Sniffing Kid Split
2-year-old influencer's brutally honest reviews have celebrities talking
02:18
Delta Suitcase Flub 2
Passenger hits luggage jackpot after airline destroys her bag
01:36
Dog Loves Actor 1
Adorable pooch only has eyes for British actor
02:06
