Video: Gunshots heard near scene of Louisville bank shooting
At least four people died during a shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and at least eight others were injured, law enforcement officials said during a news conference.
01:52 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video: Gunshots heard near scene of Louisville bank shooting
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dalai Lama apologizes for video of him kissing boy
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Get an inside look at restoration efforts for Notre Dame four years on
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
See aftermath of Israel's strikes in Lebanon
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Clarence Thomas defends lavish vacations. Hear AOC's response
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
13-year-old causes fatal crash after police chase in stolen car
01:24
Now playing- Source: KCRA
Polls show why banning abortion pills could be a bad move for Republicans
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Trump supporters' surprising advice to Trump
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bill Barr: I think Trump was jerking the government around
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter that investigated judge who issued abortion ruling reveals what she found
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines posts video of confrontation with protesters
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Should Fox settle defamation lawsuit? Prominent lawyer weighs in
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Flabbergasted': See doctor's reaction to judge's controversial ruling
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fareed Zakaria: This should send chills down every American's spine
05:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Airlines warn they may have to cut flights unless this problem is solved
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
This insect flings pee from a 'butt catapult.' Now engineers are studying practical uses
05:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Kamala Harris' fiery speech after Tennessee lawmakers ousted
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN