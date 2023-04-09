One person has died and "nearly one dozen" people were injured after a 13-year-old crashed into two other vehicles while leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Woodland, California.
13-year-old causes fatal crash after police chase in stolen car
One person has died and nearly a dozen more were injured after a 13-year-old crashed into two other vehicles while leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in California, authorities said. CNN affiliate KCRA has more.
