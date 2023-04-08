Ex-NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines posts video of confrontation with protesters
Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines said she was assaulted on the campus of San Francisco State University, where she spoke about her views opposing the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, according to the event announcement. CNN's Natasha Chen reports.
02:14 - Source: CNN
