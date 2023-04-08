Jeremy Renner speaks out about recovery from near-death experience
In an interview with ABC, actor Jeremy Renner discusses his recovery for the first time since being crushed by a snow plow on New Year's Day. A doctor aiding in Renner's recovery speaks with CNN.
01:40 - Source: CNN
