See the video at the center of an alleged poisoning attempt by dermatologist
A California dermatologist was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly poisoning her husband with liquid drain cleaner, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. CNN affiliate KCAL reports.
02:35 - Source: KCAL
