Ripley USS Mississippi vpx
Go aboard a US nuclear-powered submarine on the lookout for threats from China
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Will Ripley reports exclusively from one of the most powerful warships on the planet, the USS Mississippi, a US nuclear submarine that's on high alert for threats from China.
04:24 - Source: CNN
