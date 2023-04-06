Hear the police call after FBI and Army members raid wrong hotel room
Members of the FBI and the US Army Special Operations Command who were conducting a training exercise in downtown Boston raided the wrong hotel room and detained the person inside before realizing their mistake, the FBI said in a statement to CNN. CNN's Natasha Bertrand has the latest.
