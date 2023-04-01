Juror on if Paltrow's acting experience impacted credibility of her testimony
Sam Imrie, a juror in the civil trial relating to a 2016 ski collision involving actress Gwyneth Paltrow, tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota about the unique experience of watching an award-winning actress take the stand.
02:08 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Juror on if Paltrow's acting experience impacted credibility of her testimony
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Severe weather risk across Midwest and parts of the South, as 'high risk' storm alert issued
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how Trump reacted to his indictment, lawyer says
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trevor Reed describes what it's like to be wrongfully detained in Russia
06:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Michael Cohen describes how he thinks Trump is handling the indictment
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
'An outrage': Pence reacts to Trump indictment
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stormy Daniels' attorney on her reaction to Trump indictment
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of US journalist in Russia
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Trump's defiant message after being indicted
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch as jury reads verdict in Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial
01:00
Now playing- Source: CourtTV
'They are in something of shock': Haberman on how Trump advisers are reacting
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Russia expert thinks hostage swaps with Russia 'complicates' things for US
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's what may have contributed to fatal Black Hawk helicopters crash
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
See footage from the site of the Minnesota train derailment
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Doctor explains new over-the-counter medicine that's a 'complete antidote to opioids'
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney quietly takes power from Florida governor's board
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN