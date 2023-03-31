A snowboarder got buried upside down in snow. See skier's quick reaction.
Skier Francis Zuber sprang into action when he noticed a snowboarder had become trapped upside down in a tree well. Zuber, whose reaction has been applauded as a textbook example of what to do in such a situation, urged others to take up rescue courses.
01:08 - Source: CNN
