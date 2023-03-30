CNN breaks down key differences between police responses in Nashville and Uvalde
The swift response from Nashville police during a shooting at a private Christian elementary school is drawing comparison and criticism to the police response during the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May 2022. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.
02:45 - Source: CNN
Nashville school shooting 5 videos
CNN breaks down key differences between police responses in Nashville and Uvalde
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows police escorting children from Nashville school
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Angry shooting survivor who is visiting Nashville jumps in at news conference
00:54
Now playing- Source: WSMV
The surprising history of gun laws in America
11:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Everyone just kind of moves on': Mass shooting survivors reflect on life after public outrage
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN