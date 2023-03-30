Gwyneth Paltrow listens as the verdict is read Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah.
Watch as jury reads verdict in Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial
A Utah jury has found Gwyneth Paltrow not liable in a 2016 ski collision case. Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, sued Paltrow, an Oscar-winning actor and the founder and CEO of Goop, over lasting injuries he said he sustained when the two collided at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah more than seven years ago.
Gwyneth Paltrow listens as the verdict is read Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah.
Watch as jury reads verdict in Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial
