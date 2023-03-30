Ex-officer who conducted active shooter drills at Nashville school speaks out
Brink Fidler, a former police officer who conducted active shooting drills at Nashville Covenant School and knew victims of the shooting, joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
02:52 - Source: CNN
Nashville school shooting 5 videos
Ex-officer who conducted active shooter drills at Nashville school speaks out
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows police escorting children from Nashville school
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Angry shooting survivor who is visiting Nashville jumps in at news conference
00:54
Now playing- Source: WSMV
The surprising history of gun laws in America
11:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Everyone just kind of moves on': Mass shooting survivors reflect on life after public outrage
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN