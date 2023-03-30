Here's what may have contributed to fatal Black Hawk helicopters crash
Nine US service members were killed after two Black Hawk helicopters crashed in southwestern Kentucky, officials said. Retired Lt. General Mark Hertling explains how the use of night goggles may have contributed to the collision.
01:22 - Source: CNN
