'They escaped from the woods': Witness describes scene outside of school
CNN's Don Lemon speaks to Jason Hoffman, a witness who helped children cross the street during the shooting of a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.
03:02 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
'They escaped from the woods': Witness describes scene outside of school
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Extraordinary moment in American history': Laura Coates on Pence being ordered to testify
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former teammate of Nashville school shooter got unusual Instagram messages before rampage
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
2-year-old dies in tornado while mother gives birth to second child in the hospital
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police describe how shooter entered school
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I have never seen anything like this': CNN correspondent on Israel protests
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how tornado lifted couple up in the air while sitting in their bathtub
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fact checker listened to Trump's rally. Hear what Trump got wrong
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jon Stewart: This is why Trump became popular in the first place
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zakaria identifies key part of Xi-Putin meeting that could change the world
05:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman says husband's quick-thinking saved them from tornado
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper presses GOP lawmaker on letter he sent about possible Trump indictment
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
What FBI told Sen. Warner about threats related to possible Trump indictment
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zipline's new delivery drone comes with cute 'droid' for precise delivery
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Khanna explains why he won't run for Senate
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN